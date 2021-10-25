Waco: Pro wrestling gets ‘up close and personal’ with Shock-Tober Fest

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Wrestling fans got to see something pretty scary in Waco this October pre-Halloween.

Shock-Tober Fest was held at the Backyard Bar Stage & Grill Sunday evening, a night of professional live wrestling from the Waco Association of Wrestling (WAW).

Fans of all ages got to see some wrestling ‘up close and personal’ thanks to a ring positioned in the middle of the venue.

“It’s great to see the community come out like this for an event like this,” said Emanuel Moran, co-owner of WAW. “It’s a family-friendly show.”

Organizers say Waco’s wrestling community is on the rise.

“It’s growing, we have a lot of opportunities here,” said Chad Pack, co-owner of WAW. “And the best thing about it--kids love it, there’s a lot of kids here.”

Sunday’s event had seven matches featuring about 17 wrestlers.

Fans got to do meet-and-greets with them throughout the day.

WAW has been around for about ten years, Pack says.

Moran says they’re planning another show in December and a festival-style, music/wrestling event in May.

“For the longest time, I’ll we’ve had is like the WWE shows coming to the Extraco Center, and now we can offer something different but with the same type of big name talent,” said Moran. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.