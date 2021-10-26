Advertisement

Aranda discusses rumors linking him to LSU, USC openings

2021 Big 12 Football Media Days
2021 Big 12 Football Media Days(Liz Parke | Liz Parke)
By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - During Monday’s press conference with Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda he addressed the rumors linking him to the openings at LSU and USC.

Aranda confirmed that he is happy at Baylor, but did not directly confirm nor deny interest in either openings.

“I love it here and my family loves it here,” Aranda said. “I think Baylor has been everything I thought it would be. I feel like everything that Baylor stands for, the people that are here, the hearts of the people that are here are bigger than football, so I appreciate that. I think our team is built that way and I think it’s special.”

Aranda added that he came to Baylor to, “learn and grow.”

Aranda served as defensive coordinator under LSU head football coach Ed Oregon. Together they won a national championship in 2019.

“I look at Coach O, man, and how much I’ve learned from him, the time he spent really just invested in me when he didn’t have to or didn’t need me there,” Aranda said. “I recognize that and appreciate that, so it’s sad last week when those days come. You don’t ever want to see that. I want to see them have success at the end of the year.”

