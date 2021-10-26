Advertisement

Virginia athlete doesn’t let broken bike stop her from competing in Ironman Waco

50-year-old mother of five beat all other women in the competition
By Gordon Collier
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Traveling 70.3 miles in a day is no easy feat when there are no motors or horsepower involved - and you have to swim, bike and run.

The Ironman Waco triathlon attracted people from all over the country who were up to the challenge.

All the planning and training that goes into competing in these events is time consuming and costly. It requires not only physical fitness, but a level of discipline and dedication that, quite frankly, most people don’t have.

Imagine the frustration felt by Beni Gras-Thompson, who traveled to Waco from Virginia to compete in the triathlon, only to unpack her bicycle and learn it had been smashed in transit.

Luckily, a local bike shop stepped in to help when the athlete’s hopes were fading fast.

Gras-Thompson limped her broken bike into Bicycle World, where the mechanics had bad news: they couldn’t fix it.

They did have a bike for sale that was almost a perfect fit.

“I just thought I have nothing else to lose, and I took it out, and tested it, and it was really fast, and it ended up that way during the race,” said Gras-Thompson.

She came out of the water and realized she was in a pretty good position.

During the bike race, her machine ran like polished steel or carbon fiber.

The grueling run was next and Gras-Thompson was the first woman to cross the finish line and 16th overall.

It was noot a bad finish for an event that was almost over before it started.

No one was more surprised than the 50 year old mother of five.

“That whole time, I was just surprised. I can’t believe I’m doing this. And then the announcer said I was the first female,” she recalled.

The Virginia athlete has a couple months to enjoy her victory before she races again.

By then, she should be more comfortable with her new bike and, perhaps, her new place as an inspiration for other athletes.

“Just seeing that a 50 year old can do it, shows them they can do it,” she said, “That means more to me than that plaque I received.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco police and other emergency responders were dispatched to a shooting on Oct. 24 at the Casa...
Police identify Waco woman who shot man, then shot herself dead
(File)
Man struck, killed by vehicle after gunman opens fire near trail ride party
The man who was runover and shot over the weekend in Waco during what’s known as a ‘trail ride...
Death at Central Texas trail riding party shines spotlight on violence, need for change
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
An urn, believed to be of a baby boy's ashes, has been found in Temple where the community is...
Central Texas children find urn of baby ashes

Latest News

triathlon waco
Ironman athlete turns setback into adventure
The Waco Police Department asked for the public’s help to find the parents or guardians of a...
Waco Police locate mother of boy found wandering near local school
The incident is on I-45 near the town of Leona between Madisonville and Centerville. Motorists...
I-45 reopens after crash and hazmat situation in Leon County
Fort Hood's wagonmasters are providing water buffaloes to help the City of Killeen distribute...
Fort Hood wagonmasters provide water buffaloes to distribute potable water in Killeen