Child found near Waco-area elementary school, police searching for parents or guardian
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department asked for the public’s help to find the parents or guardians of a child found on Tuesday.
The police department said the child was found near River Valley Intermediate School, which is off Speegleville Road.
If you know the child, please call 9-1-1 to help get him home safely.
