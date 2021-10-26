Advertisement

Child found near Waco-area elementary school, police searching for parents or guardian

The Waco Police Department asked for the public’s help to find the parents or guardians of a child found on Tuesday.(Courtesy Waco Police Department)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department asked for the public’s help to find the parents or guardians of a child found on Tuesday.

The police department said the child was found near River Valley Intermediate School, which is off Speegleville Road.

If you know the child, please call 9-1-1 to help get him home safely.

Posted by Waco Police Department on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

