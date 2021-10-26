DPS Trooper from Waco honored with Lifesaving Award

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety honored Waco-area Trooper Jacob Buskohl with a Lifesaving Award for his role in saving the life of a man involved in a single vehicle wreck on March 14, 2021.

Buskohl was recognized at the October Public Safety Commission Meeting.

Along with state troopers Stephen Jeter, Francisco Velez-Anderson, and Madison Zaragoza, Trooper Buskohl arrived at the scene of the wreck on I-35 and worked together with his fellow officers to perform chest compressions on an unresponsive man.

DPS said Buskohl attached an automated external defibrillator to the man and assisted the victim until EMS arrived and continued medical care.

“It’s an absolute honor to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of Texas and to be awarded the Lifesaving Award. Although we are being recognized today, we didn’t choose this career for the recognition. I want Texans to know their State Troopers are saving lives every day and working tirelessly to keep them safe,” said Trooper Buskohl.

Trooper Zaragoza performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived. She and Trooper Velez-Anderson will be honored at a later date, DPS said.

