Advertisement

DPS Trooper from Waco honored with Lifesaving Award

DPS Trooper Jacob Buskohl, of Waco, was honored with a Lifesaving Award for his role in saving...
DPS Trooper Jacob Buskohl, of Waco, was honored with a Lifesaving Award for his role in saving the life of a man involved in a wreck on I-35.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety honored Waco-area Trooper Jacob Buskohl with a Lifesaving Award for his role in saving the life of a man involved in a single vehicle wreck on March 14, 2021.

Buskohl was recognized at the October Public Safety Commission Meeting.

Along with state troopers Stephen Jeter, Francisco Velez-Anderson, and Madison Zaragoza, Trooper Buskohl arrived at the scene of the wreck on I-35 and worked together with his fellow officers to perform chest compressions on an unresponsive man.

DPS said Buskohl attached an automated external defibrillator to the man and assisted the victim until EMS arrived and continued medical care.

“It’s an absolute honor to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of Texas and to be awarded the Lifesaving Award. Although we are being recognized today, we didn’t choose this career for the recognition. I want Texans to know their State Troopers are saving lives every day and working tirelessly to keep them safe,” said Trooper Buskohl.

Trooper Zaragoza performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived. She and Trooper Velez-Anderson will be honored at a later date, DPS said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco police and other emergency responders were dispatched to a shooting on Oct. 24 at the Casa...
Police identify Waco woman who shot man, then shot herself dead
(File)
Man struck, killed by vehicle after gunman opens fire near trail ride party
The man who was runover and shot over the weekend in Waco during what’s known as a ‘trail ride...
Death at Central Texas trail riding party shines spotlight on violence, need for change
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
An urn, believed to be of a baby boy's ashes, has been found in Temple where the community is...
Central Texas children find urn of baby ashes

Latest News

FDA panel recommends COVID vaccine for children 5-11
COVID vaccine for children 5-11 under review
The incident is on I-45 near the town of Leona between Madisonville and Centerville. Motorists...
I-45 reopens after crash and hazmat situation in Leon County
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas House committee to investigate school districts’ books on race and sexuality
FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast