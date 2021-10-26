Fort Hood wagonmasters provide water buffaloes to distribute potable water in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The so-called wagonmasters - the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade at Fort Hood - on Tuesday provided two water buffaloes to help the City of Killeen distribute potable water to residents and businesses affected by the weeklong boil water advisory.

On October 19, the city issued the boil water advisory after it found higher levels of chlorine residuals than the state is comfortable with.

The City is asking residents to attend the city council meeting on Tuesday, October 26. The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District (WCID) is scheduled to provide updates on its chlorine conversion status.

The council meeting begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. It will be held at Killeen City Hall at 101 N. College Street. Those unable to attend in person can watch the meeting via the city’s livestream.

Troopers from @wagonmasters provided two water buffalos in support to those in need of clean water during the boil water notice to City of Killeen. #FirstTeam #PeopleFirst @iiicorps_cg @iii_corps @pegasus9DCSM @_JBR_IV_ pic.twitter.com/RhYJTHLHQi — 1st Cavalry Division (@1stCavalryDiv) October 25, 2021

Fort Hood reassured soldiers, staff and residents on post it is not under a boil water notice. “All recent water testing by American Water validates that the installation’s water is safe and healthy for drinking,” the post announced Tuesday.

The City of Killeen said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has been working with WCID and surrounding municipalities to implement a “temporary disinfectant conversion from chloramines (chlorine and ammonia) to free chlorine to maintain the system and water quality.”

The City this process will continue through November 21. “During this time, customers in all areas may experience taste and odor changes associated with temporary disinfectant conversion,” the City said.

Also on Tuesday, the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1, which provides water to several municipalities in Bell County, announced it is changing its water treatment process, and during this time, water may have a faint chlorine smell and taste.

“The temporary change in treatment is a response to water quality concerns Killeen is experiencing. Although Belton and Killeen receive water from the same supplier, Belton’s water continues to meet quality standards,” the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 announced.

“As part of routine maintenance, Belton regularly flushes its system and tests water to assure compliance with state standards. The change of smell and taste in the water is not a safety concern.”

