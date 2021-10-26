Killeen mall holds Munchkin Masquerade

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -The Killeen Mall held a Munchkin’s Masquerade Sunday for children and parents.

More than 500 ghouls and ghosts took over the Killeen Mall and they were able to dress up and get some candy in a safe place.

“It makes me so happy. I love seeing the little kids in all their costumes and the big smiles on their face,” said Sarah Cates, an employee with Great American Cookies.

The Killeen Mall said it looks forward to holding more events like this in the future.

