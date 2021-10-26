New book celebrates Junior League of Waco’s 85th anniversary, city’s landmarks

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new children’s book celebrating all the things to love about the city of Waco is being released this week by the Junior League of Waco with a goal to not only encourage young local students to read, but raise money to reinvest in the local community.

“Goodnight Waco” was written to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Junior League of Waco and a thousand copies will soon be given out for free to pre-kindergarten students in the Waco Independent School District.

Royalties from book sales will be reinvested into the community through Junior League programs.

“We hope that the funds that we raise from the sale of the book will help us do even more for the community and help promote early childhood education,” said author and sustaining member Ellen Derrick, “Personally, I just hope this is a book that parents will want to read to their kids at bedtime and help instill that lifelong love of reading that I had because my mom read to me at bedtime.”

The book is a project Derrick started seven years ago.

In the spring of 2014, the Junior League of Waco decided to focus its community programs on early childhood education.

Around the same time, officers with the group attended a leadership conference with the Association of Junior Leagues International where they heard about a children’s book about the city of Tyler, Texas titled “Goodnight Rose City.” It was based on the beloved children’s book “Goodnight Moon” and was published with great success for the Tyler organization.

Derrick immediately got to work in Waco.

“I started working on the text with another league member, Stacie Virden, and it was amazing how quickly the words just flowed onto the paper,” Derrick said. “It was really easy to think about all the things we loved about Waco, all the attractions and cultural things that we have in our city.”

The hard part was figuring out how to publish the book. Over time, the project was pushed to the side.

Members Lindsey Stevens and Paige Connell decided to finish what was started in time for Junior League’s 85th anniversary.

“They approached me and asked if I still had all the texts and the information,” Derrick said. “They did all the heavy lifting of working with the publisher and finding a fantastic illustrator that really brought all the texts to life.”

The book takes readers all over town, including landmarks like the historic suspension bridge, Dr Pepper Museum, Lions Park, McLane Stadium, local hospitals, schools, Cameron Park Zoo, and the Magnolia Silos, which weren’t even around when Derrick first began writing the book.

“Goodnight Waco” is currently available on Amazon for $17.99.

A launch event, including a book reading, is scheduled for Thursday at Fabled Bookstore at 215 S. 4th St. in downtown Waco.

Books will be available to the public at Deck the Halls, the Baylor Bookstore, The Gift Horse and the Mayborn Museum, and the Junior League’s holiday gift market.

You can also purchase the book during the Junior League’s annual fundraiser, scheduled for November 4 through November 7 at the Waco Convention Center.

The book is printed by Baylor Press.

