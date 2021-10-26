Strong storms expected early Wednesday morning with arriving front.

A cold front will move through Central Texas during the early morning hours of Wednesday, bringing with it the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. The front won’t move into the western portions of Central Texas until after 1 AM and will cross over Highway 281 by 3 AM. Storms should approach I-35 between 3 AM and 5 AM and then cross over I-35 and approach I-45 between 5 AM and 7 AM. While heavy rain and frequent lightning is expected with the storms, the main concern is with strong wind gusts right as the line of storms moves through. Winds along the leading edge of tonight’s storms may gust between 50 and 65 MPH. We’ll also be monitoring for some hail or a quick spin-up tornado too. Rain chances are high, near 90%, and nearly everyone will see rain this evening. Since storms will be moving in when many of us are sleeping, be sure to download our FREE KWTX weather app today and turn severe weather alerts ON.

The weather behind Wednesday’s front will change QUICKLY after the front exits the area. Once the rain ends, expect a quick return of sunshine as significantly drier air moves in behind it. We’re also expecting a big increase in west winds behind the front too. Winds will gust between 20 and 30 MPH for nearly the entire day Wednesday. Temperatures should drop into the 60s right behind Wednesday’s morning front and will only likely climb into the low-to-mid 70s thanks to the stiff wind and cooler air arriving. Winds will actually increase Thursday and may gust between 30 and 40 MPH during the afternoon. The northwesterly winds keep the cooler and drier air moving through the area but the high winds should keep morning lows Thursday in the mid-50s. Highs Thursday will be cooler in the low 70s. Winds stay strong, between 20 and 30 MPH, Friday and highs should again be stuck in the low 70s. After winds subside Friday evening, overnight lows will drop into the mid-to-upper 40s for a few mornings but highs will rebound into the mid-to-upper 70s Saturday and Sunday with ample sunshine. It’ll be a phenomenal weekend! Changes are on the way next week and we could see another round of showers with a mid-week front.

