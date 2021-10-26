Advertisement

Texas child whose remains were found in apartment died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries’

The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been ruled a homicide.(CBS DFW)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment along with three surviving siblings who appear to have been abandoned has been ruled a homicide, officials said Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston, which conducts all autopsies in the county, listed the primary cause of death as “homicidal violence with multiple blunt force injuries.”

Michele Arnold, a spokeswoman for the institute, said her agency could not provide additional details.

Deputy Thomas Gilliland, a spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, also said he could not immediately provide any more information because his agency was still investigating the death.

No charges have been filed.

One of the surviving siblings, a 15-year-old, called the sheriff’s department Sunday and told authorities his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and the body was inside the apartment, according to the law enforcement agency.

Deputies found the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7, living alone in the apartment, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The 15-year-old told authorities his parents had not lived in the apartment for several months.

The mother of the children and her boyfriend were later located, authorities said. Both were questioned and later released.

Gonzalez said it appeared that the surviving children were “fending for each other,” with the oldest sibling caring for the younger two.

Their apartment didn’t have any power and a neighbor had helped the children by charging a cellphone for them and buying them food, Gilliland said.

The younger children appeared to be malnourished and had physical injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. All three siblings were taken to a hospital and assessed and treated.

The children last attended school in May 2020, said Craig Eichhorn, a spokesman for the Alief school district. They didn’t return for the 2020-2021 school year and school officials attempted an unsuccessful home visit in September 2020, Eichhorn said.

A judge on Monday granted the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services temporary custody of the three children.

Investigators were still trying to determine why no one with the apartment complex had noticed anything unusual, Gilliland said.

Highmark Residential, the property management company which runs the apartment complex, did not immediately return a call seeking comment on Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Most Read

Waco police and other emergency responders were dispatched to a shooting on Oct. 24 at the Casa...
Police identify Waco woman who shot man, then shot herself dead
(File)
Man struck, killed by vehicle after gunman opens fire near trail ride party
The man who was runover and shot over the weekend in Waco during what’s known as a ‘trail ride...
Death at Central Texas trail riding party shines spotlight on violence, need for change
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
An urn, believed to be of a baby boy's ashes, has been found in Temple where the community is...
Central Texas children find urn of baby ashes

Latest News

Goodnight Waco
Authors hope new book 'Goodnight Waco' will encourage students to read and learn more about Waco
DPS Trooper Jacob Buskohl, of Waco, was honored with a Lifesaving Award for his role in saving...
DPS Trooper from Waco honored with Lifesaving Award
FDA panel recommends COVID vaccine for children 5-11
COVID vaccine for children 5-11 under review
The incident is on I-45 near the town of Leona between Madisonville and Centerville. Motorists...
I-45 reopens after crash and hazmat situation in Leon County