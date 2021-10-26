Warm, cloudy, and muggy ahead of overnight severe weather

Monday’s near 90° highs won’t be felt again on Tuesday, but you’ll notice some weather changes ahead of a strong front that’ll bring a line of storms through Central Texas this evening. Morning temperatures today will start out warmer in the low-to-near mid-70s under increasing cloudiness. Patchy fog is possible in spots, especially low lying areas, with maybe some mist and drizzle around too thanks to all of the humidity. Don’t expect to see a ton of sunshine today with thick clouds remaining in place through most of the day. Despite the clouds though, high temperatures should warm into the mid-80s. Breezy south winds today may gust to near 25 MPH and that’ll aid in pumping humidity into the atmosphere ahead of the overnight cold front. Showers and storms with the front won’t move into Central Texas until after 1 AM and will cross over Highway 281 by 3 AM. Storms should approach I-35 between 3 AM and 5 AM and then cross over I-35 and approach I-45 between 5 AM and 7 AM. While heavy rain and frequent lightning is expected with the storms, the main concern is with strong wind gusts right as the line of storms moves through. Winds along the leading edge of tonight’s storms may gust between 50 and 65 MPH. We’ll also be monitoring for some hail or a quick spin-up tornado too. Rain chances are high, near 90%, and nearly everyone will see rain this evening. Since storms will be moving in when many of us are sleeping, be sure to download our FREE KWTX weather app today and turn severe weather alerts ON.

The weather behind Wednesday’s front will change QUICKLY after the front exits the area. Once the rain ends, expect a quick return of sunshine as significantly drier air moves in behind it. We’re also expecting a big increase in west winds behind the front too. Winds will gust between 20 and 30 MPH for nearly the entire day Wednesday. Temperatures should drop into the 60s right behind Wednesday’s morning front and will only likely climb into the low-to-mid 70s thanks to the stiff wind and cooler air arriving. Winds will actually increase Thursday and may gust between 30 and 40 MPH during the afternoon. The northwesterly winds keep the cooler and drier air moving through the area but the high winds should keep morning lows Thursday in the mid-50s. Highs Thursday will be cooler in the low 70s. Winds stay strong, between 20 and 30 MPH, Friday and highs should again be stuck in the low 70s. After winds subside Friday evening, overnight lows will drop into the mid-to-upper 40s for a few mornings but highs will rebound into the mid-to-upper 70s Saturday and Sunday with ample sunshine. It’ll be a phenomenal weekend! Changes are on the way next week and we could see another round of showers with a mid-week front.

