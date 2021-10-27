Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 girls last seen in Denver

Officials issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two girls who authorities said were last seen in...
Officials issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two girls who authorities said were last seen in the Denver area Wednesday.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two girls last seen in Denver Wednesday afternoon.

The two girls, 7-year-old Sophia Jones and 8-year-old Bethany Jones, are believed by investigators to be with their parents, 32-year-old Trisha Jones and 35-year-old Towon Jones.

Sophia Jones and Bethany Jones are both described as biracial with brown hair and brown eyes.

Trisha Jones is described as a 160-pound, 5-foot-3-inch white female with brown hair and green eyes.

Towon Jones is described as a 190-pound, 6-foot-2-inch black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2019 black Toyota 4Runner with a Colorado plate BVGI94 or 2014 green Toyota Sienna with a Colorado plate CGMO17 that was last seen heading north in Denver.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, immediately call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man who was runover and shot over the weekend in Waco during what’s known as a ‘trail ride...
Death at Central Texas trail riding party shines spotlight on violence, need for change
Deotis Gray, 24, charged with murder, has been jailed on a $1-million bond.
Suspect in trail ride party shooting captured, charged with murder
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
The Waco Police Department asked for the public’s help to find the parents or guardians of a...
Waco Police locate mother of boy found wandering near local school
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings

Latest News

Austin Avenue in Downtown Waco, Texas.
City of Waco experiences increase in tourism after a lackluster 2021
Halloween
Halloween spending expected to break records this year
Halloween spending expected to break records this year.
Halloween spending expected to break records this year
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Biden deal in ‘pretty good shape,’ but no breakthrough yet