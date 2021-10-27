Boil water order issued for parts of Belton, Texas

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Water Supply Corporation on Wednesday issued a boil water order for Belton residents located on the north side of E. Lakeshore Drive, Jackson Drive to 5504 E Lakeshore Drive, and all of Jackson Drive to Bob White Lane in the 76513 zip code area.

The order is a result of “reduced pressure or no water at all,” WSC said.

“Please boil the water prior to using for drinking, cooking, or making ice.”

The WSC said that due to reduced pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requires its water system to notify customers in the affected area of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” WSC said.

Officials will notify affected residents when the water is safe for consumption.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.