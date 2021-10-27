Advertisement

Boil water order issued for parts of Belton, Texas

File Graphic
File Graphic(Associated Press Graphic)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Water Supply Corporation on Wednesday issued a boil water order for Belton residents located on the north side of E. Lakeshore Drive, Jackson Drive to 5504 E Lakeshore Drive, and all of Jackson Drive to Bob White Lane in the 76513 zip code area.

The order is a result of “reduced pressure or no water at all,” WSC said.

“Please boil the water prior to using for drinking, cooking, or making ice.”

The WSC said that due to reduced pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requires its water system to notify customers in the affected area of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” WSC said.

Officials will notify affected residents when the water is safe for consumption.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man who was runover and shot over the weekend in Waco during what’s known as a ‘trail ride...
Death at Central Texas trail riding party shines spotlight on violence, need for change
Deotis Gray, 24, charged with murder, has been jailed on a $1-million bond.
Suspect in trail ride party shooting captured, charged with murder
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
The Waco Police Department asked for the public’s help to find the parents or guardians of a...
Waco Police locate mother of boy found wandering near local school
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings

Latest News

Waco City Hall. (City of Waco photo/file)
Waco City Council appoints new member to fill vacant District 2 seat
File Photo
Copperas Cove Police looking for driver who struck child riding bicycle
Austin Avenue in Downtown Waco, Texas.
City of Waco experiences increase in tourism after a lackluster 2021
William George Davis
Texas nurse gets death penalty for injecting heart surgery patients with air