Central Texas asking citizens to make final decision on bond proposals this November

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Like local school districts, some cities in Central Texas are turning to bond to fund proposed projects, and they’re asking citizens to weigh in.

Copperas Cove is looking to build a new animal shelter, and Marlin wants to begin much-needed road improvements.

Copperas Cove has a number of items on the ballot, but proposition N is a bond proposal for nearly $4.1 million. The money would be used to build a new animal shelter.

Lt. Kevin Miller, public information officer for animal control, said the city is growing, and a new shelter would be able to address the demand.

Lt. Miller adds there were some issues on recent inspections by the Department of State Health Services, like safety and sanitization concerns on the chain link poles and drainage system issues.

The current property tax rate in Copperas Cove is around 76 cents per $100, so for a $100,000 home, the yearly tax bill is around $760. That breaks down to around $63 a month.

If the bond passes, the tax rate would increase by about 1.7 cents, and the yearly tax bill would go up $17 dollars to $777. That breaks down to around $65 a month.

Lt. Miller said the entire cost of the animal shelter--land easements, design and construction--is all included in the bond amount.

Heading east to Marlin, the city wants to make some needed improvements to roads. Earlier this year, city council voted to place a $2.4 million bond on the ballot.

City manager Cedric Davis, Sr., and Mayor Carolyn Lofton said if the bond passes, the money would be placed into a separate account that could only be used to repair roads.

Davis and Lofton said there have been a lot of complaints about the roads in Marlin, and the bond would be a start, but there would be a tax impact.

Right now, Marlin residents pay around 92 cents per $100 dollars in property taxes. Davis said that’s among the lowest in the state.

If a home is worth $100,000, the monthly tax bill is around $76. If the bond passes, the tax rate would increase by around eight cents, so the tax rate would increase to $1 per $100,000.

The monthly tax bill for a home worth $100,000 would increase by $7 to around $83 total.

The city said it is looking at other options to fix the roads, and this is one way, even though it comes with a tax increase.

“we don’t want any additional undue burdens on our citizens,” Mayor Lofton said. “But in order for us to make the changes we need here in Marlin, we’re going to have to do something. So this is one of the options that we have to make sure we can get our streets repaired.”

The city said the total cost of the repairs needed is somewhere between $80 to $100 million, so the bond would not fix everything. If the bond passes, Davis and Lofton said the city would work with citizens to prioritize what is repaired first.

Friday is the last day for early voting, and you can find more information on locations below.

CORYELL COUNTY

- Copperas Cove Early Voting Center - 508 B Cove Terrace, Copperas Cove TX 76522 (Oct. 27-29, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

- Gatesville Annex - 801 E. Leon St., Gatesville, TX 76528 (Oct. 27-29, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

LAMPASAS COUNTY

- Election Office - 407 S Pecan, Suite 102 Lampasas, TX 76550 (Oct. 27-29, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Bell COUNTY

- Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave

- Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive

- Killeen -Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd

- Temple - Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave

- Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach

- Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

Dates and times:

- October 25, 2021 thru October 29, 2021 (Monday - Friday) 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County Courthouse - 125 Bridge St., Room #111 Marlin, TX 76661

