City of Waco experiences increase in tourism after a lackluster 2021

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is celebrating an increase in events and visitors after an unusually slow year in 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September 2020, about 93,813 visitors came to Waco, according to data from the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau. In September 2021, the city received 119,611 visitors.

Susan Morton, the tourism director for the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the increase may be the result of an increased number of events in October when the city hosted Baylor University’s homecoming, the Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo, Ironman Waco triathlon races and so much more.

“Tourism and events like that bring millions of dollars into our economy. Not just directly, where they spend them, but tax dollars,” said Morton. “And it’s money that people are bringing in so it eases the burden on our locals to support this economy.”

In 2020, visitors to Waco spent a total of $475 million in the city, the lowest in nearly a decade. And although the data for 2021 hasn’t been calculated yet, the city says it is hopeful to surpass that number since it has a record number of events booked for the remainder of 2021.

Local business owners said they are also celebrating the increase in tourism because it translates to more customers in their shops and restaurants.

“Whenever somebody comes and stays downtown whether it’s in a hotel or an Airbnb. They go and do the Magnolia thing which is awesome but then they want to try something else and they come down here and we know that we get that business,” said Jacob Green, co-owner of Stay Classy Bar & Kitchen on Austin Avenue.

The City of Waco has also consistently maintained a hotel occupancy rate higher than the state’s rate.

The hotel occupancy rate in Waco compared to the statewide average. (Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.