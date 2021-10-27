College Station police issue Endangered Missing Adult advisory for 30-year-old woman

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is asking for help finding Haley Hargett. According to Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, the 30-year-old is believed to be armed and in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Hargett was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt and black shorts. She’s 5′3″, 160 lbs., has brown hair and blue eyes. Police say she may have left the area and traveled to an unknown beach area. She may be in a black 2006 Scion XB with the Texas license plate KDT 1082.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call local law enforcement or 9-1-1, and to not approach her.

