Copperas Cove Police looking for driver who struck child riding bicycle

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a collision involving the driver of a “small dark color sedan” who struck a child riding a bicycle and fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

The collision happened at about 7:15 a.m. on October 26 at the intersection of Hill Street and N 17th Street.

The investigation revealed the bicyclist was traveling west in the 900 block of Hill Street and the driver turned onto the 900 block of Hill Street from the 600 block of N 17th Street, striking the bicyclist.

Police said witnesses provided a limited description of the vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222.

You can also submit an anonymous report by calling Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.