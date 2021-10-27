Advertisement

Doctor accused of hoarding dead cats in her freezer

By Adrienne Moore
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Ca. (KOVR) – A doctor in California is facing charges for animal cruelty and child endangerment.

An investigation that started in 2018 found she was hoarding dead cats in her freezer.

State medical board documents say Dr. Rebecca Darsey is facing 31 counts of animal cruelty and one count of child endangerment.

According to the documents, six dead cats were found in her freezer, and officers found 24 cats, five dogs and eight exotic birds on the property.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office detailed the conditions of the physician’s home in 2019, saying the bird cages were full of excrement, the dog kennels had feces in them and three large cats were running around on the kitchen counters.

Darsey’s 10-year-old son was removed from the home after authorities say he “was unable to sleep in his own room, due to it being used to house animals.”

A medical board-ordered psychiatrist found the long-time doctor “suffered from adjustment disorder with mixed anxiety disorder and depressed mood.”

According to the psychiatrist, Darsey was self-prescribing medication and did not have a primary care provider monitoring her medical conditions.

“The physician’s continued practice does not pose a threat to public health at this time, but there is a risk that it could in the future,” the psychiatrist said, recommending ongoing monitoring.

A records search shows Darsey’s medical license is still valid, but according to Kaiser, she is not seeing patients or providing services to members.

Records show Darsey’s medical license expires at the end of 2021.

