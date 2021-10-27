Advertisement

Hopes high Killeen will lift boil water notice by Wednesday

The Killeen City Council and members of the public were briefed on details behind a city-wide...
The Killeen City Council and members of the public were briefed on details behind a city-wide boil water notice.(Eric Franklin, KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Residents in Killeen have been under a boil water notice for a week, but there is a chance that could come to an end soon.

The City’s director of public works said water samples were sent Tuesday evening to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and there is hope the water will meet state standards.

If standards are met, the City could get the thumbs up to do lift its boil water notice in some areas by Wednesday evening, 24 hours after it was tested.

“Once we lift the boil water notice, which I hope to have in the next day or two, we are going to continue doing what we’re doing,” said Jeffery Reynolds, Killeen’s director of public works.

Crews with the city continue work to flush out water.

“We deep-cycled our tanks, brought them down to a level – basically flushed them out,” Reynolds said. “That usually corrects these issues. It didn’t work on this one.”

Work is also being done to change the water treatment process for the future, called chlorine conversion.

That process will take nearly a month and is separate from Killeen’s current boil water notice.

“So our surrounding cities, to include Fort Hood, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights all of our surrounding cities that get their water supply from WCID is going through a conversion at this point,” said Reynolds.

Even as work continues to get the water back to where it is drinkable, citizens did voice concerns during a Tuesday city council meeting.

“How come all these other cities around us aren’t in a boil water notice, but we are,” one citizen asked.

“I’m going to sit back down with my chlorine skin. I smell like a swimming pool,” another commented after asking the city to remind people to provide boiled water for their pets.

In the next day-or-so, residents should expect for the boil notice to be lifted in some parts of the city, not all at once.

At the same time, public works will continue to do its work.

“We’re going to continue testing, we’re going to enhance our testing capabilities, make sure we’re testing daily,” Reynolds said. “Sometimes every three hours to make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to do and then some.”

