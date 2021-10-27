Kathleen Morley receives the Champions of Christian Service Award

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For nearly two decades, Kathleen Morley has been a volunteer with Compassion Ministries, an organization that helps homeless families find permanent housing and employment.

She spends her Tuesdays working as a case manager for the women who find themselves recovering from tough situations. Morley said, “I get the satisfaction of helping people. I have been truly blessed in my life and I have a great family background and great stable parents and I work with individuals that didn’t have that growing up and I just feel like I can model that for them and help them with their future endeavors as well.”

That’s why Compassion Ministries Executive Director, Jill McCall, nominated her for the Mission Waco Champions of Christian Charity award, which she received Tuesday morning during the annual breakfast at the Waco Convention Center.

McCall described Morley as a steady, constant source of volunteering since 2000. She said, “There is nothing that Kathleen wouldn’t do for the people here at Compassion. She has just been a source of joy and love and understanding to many residents over all these years.”

Morley helps the organization’s clients with life skills and works with them on their household budgets.

She truly has a servant’s heart.

Morley also sits on the Board of Directors at Compassion.

According to her bio, Morley also sits on the Board of Directors at Compassion and helps with the annual fundraising banquet.

She is the Assistant Vice Provost for Institutional Research at Baylor University and has worked there for 27 years.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.