Killeen: Bottled water available to residents

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Around 50 cases of water have been requested in Killeen as the residents remained under a boil order for the seventh straight day Tuesday.

Emergency management purchased the water and Killeen firefighters are responding to requests from residents who can’t boil their own water, or get to the store to purchase it.

“We’ve been pretty lenient with giving our cases of water to those in need,” Fire Captain Cameron Cooper said Tuesday.

“If it takes a few minutes out of my day to help out the citizens I don’t mind doing this as long as we need to,” he added.

He says many calls come in from relatives or caregivers of bed-ridden residents, some of which Cooper says aren’t even aware the boil order is in place or that their crews are coming.

“Overall people have been really appreciative of what we’re doing for them,” Cooper said.

Tammy Bolden provides in home health care for a Killeen resident and collected water from Cooper Tuesday.

“For [my client] and for anyone who needs help its a blessing. A blessing that she’s able to have clean water,” Bolden said.

Cooper recalled one man who not only needed water for himself but his service animals as well.

He says consuming the water could cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and potentially even dehydration in humans but says people often forget that non-potable water could have an impact on their pets as well.

The free cases of water are specifically for residents who cannot boil their own water, get to the store or have anyone bring them water.

Cooper says they have had to turn water away from some who have not qualified to save the water for those with a greater need.

To make a request, call (254) 501-6315.

