Advertisement

Killeen Police: Woman lying on road dies after she is struck by car

(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Wednesday identified Heather Nichole Stouth, 32, as the woman who died after she was run over by a vehicle while lying on the roadway.

The accident was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. on October 26 in the 2200 block of S. Clear Creek Road.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed Stouth was lying on the roadway in the outside lane of S. Clear Creek Road “for an unknown reason.”

At that point, the driver of a white Volkswagen Jetta traveling south collided with Stouth, police said.

Paramedics rushed the woman to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:14 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man who was runover and shot over the weekend in Waco during what’s known as a ‘trail ride...
Death at Central Texas trail riding party shines spotlight on violence, need for change
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
Deotis Gray, 24, charged with murder, has been jailed on a $1-million bond.
Suspect in trail ride party shooting captured, charged with murder
The Waco Police Department asked for the public’s help to find the parents or guardians of a...
Waco Police locate mother of boy found wandering near local school
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings

Latest News

Michael Shane Blundell, 46, of Bullard, is charged with invasive visual recording. He was...
East Texas medical employer accused of recording woman changing in bathroom
Multiple crashes reported in Temple
Law Enforcement warns residents to drive safe after storm
Like local school districts, some cities in Central Texas are turning to bond to fund proposed...
Central Texas asking citizens to make final decision on bond proposals this November
Tuesday was the 'diaper cutting' ceremony for Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell's new Hello Bello...
Hello Bello diaper factory opening draws celebs to Waco