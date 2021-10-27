Killeen Police: Woman lying on road dies after she is struck by car

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Wednesday identified Heather Nichole Stouth, 32, as the woman who died after she was run over by a vehicle while lying on the roadway.

The accident was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. on October 26 in the 2200 block of S. Clear Creek Road.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed Stouth was lying on the roadway in the outside lane of S. Clear Creek Road “for an unknown reason.”

At that point, the driver of a white Volkswagen Jetta traveling south collided with Stouth, police said.

Paramedics rushed the woman to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:14 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.

No further information was provided.

