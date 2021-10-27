Man who discharged AK-47 at trail ride party charged with murder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Deotis Gray, 24, on a murder charge after Gray allegedly opened fire with an AK-47 at a trail ride party, setting in motion a chain of events that led to his target being struck and killed by a fleeing vehicle.

Gray was arrested Tuesday evening during a result of a surveillance operation conducted by the sheriff’s office’s FAST unit and U.S. Marshals near Sanger and Highway 6 in Waco. His bond was set at $1-million.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Orchard Lane in an unincorporated area outside Waco.

Investigators identified the victim as Scotty Stephens, 25, who had just participated in a day of horse riding along with an estimated 1,000 other people on Saturday.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, Stephens was attending the trail ride party at a privately-owned field when Gray, dressed in camouflage and carrying an AK-47, allegedly opened fire.

Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said Stephens was the person Gray was targeting.

Several vehicles were struck by bullets, and the driver of one of the vehicles ran over Stephens while trying to flee the chaos.

“It’s just a very sad situation, a young man, 25-years-old, gets gunned down in cold blood like this,” said Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

