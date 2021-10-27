Advertisement

Man who discharged AK-47 at trail ride party charged with murder

Deotis Gray, 24, charged with murder, has been jailed on a $1-million bond.
Deotis Gray, 24, charged with murder, has been jailed on a $1-million bond.(McLennan County Sheriff's Office)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Deotis Gray, 24, on a murder charge after Gray allegedly opened fire with an AK-47 at a trail ride party, setting in motion a chain of events that led to his target being struck and killed by a fleeing vehicle.

Gray was arrested Tuesday evening during a result of a surveillance operation conducted by the sheriff’s office’s FAST unit and U.S. Marshals near Sanger and Highway 6 in Waco. His bond was set at $1-million.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Orchard Lane in an unincorporated area outside Waco.

Investigators identified the victim as Scotty Stephens, 25, who had just participated in a day of horse riding along with an estimated 1,000 other people on Saturday.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, Stephens was attending the trail ride party at a privately-owned field when Gray, dressed in camouflage and carrying an AK-47, allegedly opened fire.

Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said Stephens was the person Gray was targeting.

Several vehicles were struck by bullets, and the driver of one of the vehicles ran over Stephens while trying to flee the chaos.

“It’s just a very sad situation, a young man, 25-years-old, gets gunned down in cold blood like this,” said Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco police and other emergency responders were dispatched to a shooting on Oct. 24 at the Casa...
Police identify Waco woman who shot man, then shot herself dead
(File)
Man struck, killed by vehicle after gunman opens fire near trail ride party
The man who was runover and shot over the weekend in Waco during what’s known as a ‘trail ride...
Death at Central Texas trail riding party shines spotlight on violence, need for change
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
An urn, believed to be of a baby boy's ashes, has been found in Temple where the community is...
Central Texas children find urn of baby ashes

Latest News

Cases of water are distributed in Killeen amid week-long boil order notice
Killeen: Bottled water available to residents
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings
College Station police believe the 30-year-old woman may be armed and in danger.
College Station police issue Endangered Missing Adult advisory for 30-year-old woman
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas child whose remains were found in apartment died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries’