Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued area wide through 8 AM

Our long awaited overnight cold front is finally moving into Central Texas but it’ll be running into a very warm and humid airmass leading to a continued risk of severe thunderstorms through around sunrise. An area wide severe thunderstorm WATCH is in effect through 8 AM since conditions are favorable for strong-to-severe thunderstorms, primarily with a strong wind gust threat. Mills and San Saba County have been trimmed from the watch since storms have moved through those counties already. Expect the ongoing watch to the trimmed shortly after storms move through your county. So far, the line of thunderstorms has been “behaving” and is only producing 40 to near 50 MPH wind gusts, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. As the storms move east, they’ll likely at least maintain intensity, reaching the I-35 corridor between 4 AM and 5 AM, and then cross over the interstate and impact Limestone, Freestone, Falls, Milam, Robertson, and Leon County between 5 AM and 7 AM. Storms should clear the I-35 corridor by 7 AM (and more likely clear Waco, Temple, and Killeen by 6 AM) with the entire storm system clearing the area by 9 AM. Since storms will be moving in when many of us are sleeping, be sure to download our FREE KWTX weather app today and turn severe weather alerts ON.

KWTX Weather App (KWTX)

The weather behind Wednesday’s front will change QUICKLY after the front exits the area. Once the rain ends, expect a quick return of sunshine as significantly drier air moves in behind it. A wind advisory is in effect Wednesday afternoon and likely will be extended into at least Thursday. Winds will gust between 20 and 30 MPH for nearly the entire day Wednesday, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures should drop into the 60s right behind Wednesday’s morning front and will only likely climb into the low-to-mid 70s thanks to the stiff wind and cooler air arriving. Winds increase Thursday and may gust between 30 and 40 MPH during the afternoon. The northwesterly winds keep the cooler and drier air moving through the area but the high winds should keep morning lows Thursday in the mid-50s. Highs Thursday will be cooler in the low 70s. Winds stay strong, between 20 and 30 MPH, Friday and highs should again be stuck in the low 70s. After winds subside Friday evening, overnight lows will drop into the mid-to-upper 40s for a few mornings but highs will rebound into the mid-to-upper 70s Saturday and Sunday with ample sunshine. It’ll be a phenomenal weekend! Changes are on the way next week and we could see another round of showers with a mid-week front.

