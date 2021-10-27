Advertisement

Strong winds to end the week!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of Central Texas through 7pm Thursday due to very strong Northwest winds that could reach 45 mph at times! Winds this evening will likely gust over 30 mph at times, and we will keep the winds strong through the overnight timeframe. The strongest winds of the week arrive Thursday afternoon, with gust reaching near 45 mph. It would be good to secure any outdoor objects that could easily blow around, including inflatable Halloween decorations.

The front that has brought these strong winds has also pushed in some cooler fall temperatures. Highs for the rest of the week will be in the 70s. The strong winds should die down Friday evening, and it should set the stage for a very nice Fall weekend across Central Texas. Another cold front is set to move in Wednesday of next week. We are likely to cool down even more with this front, but exactly how cold it gets is still in question.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man who was runover and shot over the weekend in Waco during what’s known as a ‘trail ride...
Death at Central Texas trail riding party shines spotlight on violence, need for change
Deotis Gray, 24, charged with murder, has been jailed on a $1-million bond.
Suspect in trail ride party shooting captured, charged with murder
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
The Waco Police Department asked for the public’s help to find the parents or guardians of a...
Waco Police locate mother of boy found wandering near local school
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Wednesday Evening FastCast
Johnson Brothers Ford Fastcast Image
Severe weather risk ending soon
Sean's Wednesday Morning Fastcast
Sean's Wednesday Overnight Fastcast