Strong winds to end the week!

A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of Central Texas through 7pm Thursday due to very strong Northwest winds that could reach 45 mph at times! Winds this evening will likely gust over 30 mph at times, and we will keep the winds strong through the overnight timeframe. The strongest winds of the week arrive Thursday afternoon, with gust reaching near 45 mph. It would be good to secure any outdoor objects that could easily blow around, including inflatable Halloween decorations.

The front that has brought these strong winds has also pushed in some cooler fall temperatures. Highs for the rest of the week will be in the 70s. The strong winds should die down Friday evening, and it should set the stage for a very nice Fall weekend across Central Texas. Another cold front is set to move in Wednesday of next week. We are likely to cool down even more with this front, but exactly how cold it gets is still in question.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.