Advertisement

Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings

The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been ruled a homicide.(CBS DFW)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Tuesday announced the arrests of Gloria Y. Williams, 35, the mother of a boy whose skeletal remains were found in a Houston-area apartment complex with three abandoned siblings; and Brian W. Coulter, 31, the woman’s boyfriend.

Coulter has been charged with murder in connection to the death of the 8-year-old boy.

The boy, whose decomposing body was found on Sunday, October 24, 2021, was reportedly killed in 2020, Gonzalez said. “Coulter is the boyfriend of the murdered child’s mother,” the sheriff added.

KTRK Reporter Jessica Willey captured the moments the couple was arrested on Tuesday evening:

Williams, the mother, has been charged with injury to a child by omission, failure to provide medical care, and failure to provide adequate supervision. Gonzalez said additional charges are expected to be filed against the woman.

Earlier Tuesday, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences listed the boy’s primary cause of death as “homicidal violence with multiple blunt force injuries.”

The victim’s eldest sibling, a15-year-old boy, is the one who called 911 for help on Sunday.

The boy reportedly told authorities his 8-year-old brother had been dead for a year and the body was inside the apartment. When deputies arrived at the apartment, they found the 15-year-old and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7, living alone in the apartment. The children had reportedly been abandoned for months.

A judge granted the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services temporary custody of the three surviving children.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco police and other emergency responders were dispatched to a shooting on Oct. 24 at the Casa...
Police identify Waco woman who shot man, then shot herself dead
(File)
Man struck, killed by vehicle after gunman opens fire near trail ride party
The man who was runover and shot over the weekend in Waco during what’s known as a ‘trail ride...
Death at Central Texas trail riding party shines spotlight on violence, need for change
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
An urn, believed to be of a baby boy's ashes, has been found in Temple where the community is...
Central Texas children find urn of baby ashes

Latest News

Cases of water are distributed in Killeen amid week-long boil order notice
Killeen: Bottled water available to residents
College Station police believe the 30-year-old woman may be armed and in danger.
College Station police issue Endangered Missing Adult advisory for 30-year-old woman
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas child whose remains were found in apartment died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries’
Goodnight Waco
Authors hope new book 'Goodnight Waco' will encourage students to read and learn more about Waco