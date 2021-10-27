Advertisement

Waco City Council appoints new member to fill vacant District 2 seat

Waco City Hall. (City of Waco photo/file)
(KWTX)
By KWTX NEWS 10
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco City Council on Wednesday selected Alice Rodriguez to fill the District II seat vacated by Hector Sabido on September 21, 2021.

The city interviewed six candidates for the position. Following deliberations during a special meeting, Council unanimously selected Rodriguez to fill the position.

She will serve on council until a special election to be held concurrently with the general election on May 7, 2022.

“Rodriguez is the Executive Director of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council #273 and brings previous council experience of a combined 24 years to the District II seat,” the city said.

She will be officially sworn in during the regular City Council meeting on November 2, 2021.

At the time of his resignation, Sabido told News 10 he was stepping down from council as a result of work commitments.

