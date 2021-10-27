Woodway church to provide free breakfast to first responders in honor of National First Responders Day

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - First responders from across Central Texas are being invited to a free breakfast at a local church to celebrate National First Responders Day Thursday, and they can enjoy it without ever leaving their comfort of their cars.

First Baptist Woodway is holding a drive-thru breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m Thursday at The Venue, a building located just across the road from the main First Baptist Woodway campus at 110 Richie Road.

Missions and Community Outreach Pastor Rene Maciel said the church wanted to do what it could to show first responders they’re appreciated, especially after all the stress and ordeals they’ve dealt with during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Definitely, because of all the things our first responders have gone through this year-and-a-half of COVID, in lots of ways, we haven’t been able to repay them,” Maciel said. “We haven’t been able to thank them. We haven’t been able to care for them just because of keeping our distance.”

All first responders are invited to attend, including doctors, nurses, medical assistants, police officers, firefighters, EMS and all members of law enforcement agencies.

“We really felt like this was a time we could at least have a drive-through to appreciate them, care for them and show our deep thanks for them as well,” Maciel said.

Maciel says they plan to send the first responders with breakfast tacos from Mi Casita, cinnamon rolls from Gerik’s Ole Czech Bakery in West and a prayer.

“We’re grateful to be able to do this,” Maciel said.

