Advertisement

3rd person injured in Texas drag racing crash passes away

In this photo provided by Louis Amestoy, a police officer stands watch over the scene of a...
In this photo provided by Louis Amestoy, a police officer stands watch over the scene of a fatal drag racing crash at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport in Kerrville, Texas, on Oct. 23, 2021. (Louis Amestoy via AP)(Louis Amestoy | AP)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERRVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A third person injured when a drag racer veered into a crowd and crashed during a racing event in Central Texas has died, police said Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Rebecca Cedillo, 46, of Converse, a San Antonio suburb, died at University Hospital in San Antonio, Kerrville police Sgt. Jonathan Lamb said.

Two boys, ages 6 and 8, died the day of the crash Saturday at Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, but police were withholding their names.

The crash happened as the driver, Michael Gonzales, was racing his 1990 Ford Mustang and began to lose control halfway down the 1/8-mile track laid out on one of the airport runways, police said.

The car started to fishtail before sliding out of control off the runway and into a grassy area from which spectators were watching.

The vehicle struck multiple spectators before hitting a trailer and coming to a stop.

The crash injured seven people, including Gonzales, besides the three people who died.

One of the individuals who was hospitalized, Mary Kate Walls, 27, of Taylor, an Austin suburb, had improved from critical to fair condition on Wednesday, according to a University Hospital spokeswoman.

Messages seeking updates on Gonzales, 34, and another man were not immediately returned.

The airport is about 50 miles (85 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio. Thousands attended the organized event, which involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man who was runover and shot over the weekend in Waco during what’s known as a ‘trail ride...
Death at Central Texas trail riding party shines spotlight on violence, need for change
Deotis Gray, 24, charged with murder, has been jailed on a $1-million bond.
Suspect in trail ride party shooting captured, charged with murder
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
The Waco Police Department asked for the public’s help to find the parents or guardians of a...
Waco Police locate mother of boy found wandering near local school
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings

Latest News

File Graphic
Brazos Valley students arrested after alleged exposure incident on school bus
The sign some call a dangerous eye-sore welcoming drivers into Killeen is gone more than six...
City removes Welcome to Killeen sign off I-14
Welcome to Killeen sign removed
Welcome to Killeen sign removed
City of Waco experiences increase in tourism
City of Waco experiences increase in tourism