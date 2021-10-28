Advertisement

Baylor defeats Texas A&M Commerce in exhibition game

Baylor WBB
Baylor WBB(Baylor)
By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 27, 2021
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Coach Nicki Collen era at Baylor is officially underway with a 88-52 win over Texas A&M Commerce.

NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo each had a double-double. Smith finished with 27 points and 15 boards, while Egbo had 15 points and 12 boards.

Sarah Andrews went 5-for-5 from the 3-point line and finished with 17 points. Jordan Lewis had six assists and no turnovers to go with nine points and two steals. The Bears opened the game on a 19-0 run. Baylor went 10-for-23 from the perimeter.

Baylor will host West Texas A&M Commerce next Wednesday, on November 3.

