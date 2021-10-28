Central Texas church honors local heroes on National First Responders Day

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - First responders lined up all morning long for a free breakfast and a prayer to-go thanks to the generosity of a local church and nearly two dozen volunteers who wanted to make sure they felt the love on National First Responders Day.

First Baptist Woodway held a drive-thru appreciation breakfast Thursday morning from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at The Venue, a building located just across the street from the main church campus on Richie Road.

The volunteers brought breakfast, including tacos and cinnamon rolls, to the vehicle windows of around 65 first responders, which included everyone from police officers and sheriff’s office employees to EMTs.

A female first responder named Fati, with American Medical Response, said the gesture went a long way.

“This means a lot just being part of the community and serving our county and being there when people need us. We’re very thankful, very thankful,” she said.

Volunteers at First Baptist Woodway helped serve free breakfast meals to first responders on National First Responders Day. (Courtesy Photo)

Another EMS worker grinned as his breakfast was passed through his window.

“It means a lot that the community is coming together and showing us the support,” he said just before driving off.

“It’s really good when people show appreciation for EMS.”

René Maciel is the missions and community outreach pastor at the church who helped spearhead the effort and made sure the first responders didn’t just leave with full bellies but full hearts, too.

Maciel, along with other volunteers, said a prayer with each first responder who passed through, among them, Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian and Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin.

“It was great,” Maciel said. “I think everyone responded well and everyone enjoyed it. They were very thankful.”

This was the first year for the drive-thru event, but Maciel said they’re already planning to have it again next year.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.