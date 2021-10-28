Central Texas town abuzz with excitement after Yellowstone logoed truck seen outside local shop

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It doesn’t appear Rip or Kevin Costner were in town, but the small town of McGregor is abuzz after the black Yellowstone Dutton Family logoed pickup truck was seen parked on the streets downtown.

Diego Valdez was in Downtown McGregor around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning when he spotted the Dodge Ram 3500 black truck parked in front of Heavy Metal Tactical on Main Street. Valdez snapped a picture and shared it online, igniting buzz and chatter from the barbershop to the coffee shop.

The truck appears to be the one used by family members and employees of the fictitious Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the largest ranch in the United States made famous in the Paramount Network hit TV series Yellowstone.

When News 10 called the owner of Heavy Metal Tactical, he said the truck had been there twice this week, but he and his employees didn’t notice the famous markings until after they’d left.

No word on why the truck was in McGregor or who was in it, but the widely popular cable television show is currently filming the prequel “1883″ and has been filming in nearby Granbury and the Stockyards in Fort Worth.

At least one man from Moody has been hired as an extra in the show.

Sam Elliott and country music singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are starring in “1883,” which will follow the Dutton family as they journey through the west for a better life in Montana.

The creator, writer, director and executive producer of the show is also a Central Texan.

Taylor Sheridan grew up on ranches in Cranfills Gap in Bosque County and Fort Worth, a lifestyle that’s clearly evident in his work.

Yellowstone is now on its fourth season.

