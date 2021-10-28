Extremely windy day today, staying gusty tomorrow too!

Although the rain and thunderstorms with Wednesday’s cold front has left the area, the parent low pressure system is large enough and close enough to our area to have a big impact on Central Texas weather for the rest of the work week. Sustained winds and also wind gusts will be among the highest they’ve been in Central Texas since Spring. Thankfully, we won’t have any other weather woes to contend with today as clear skies hang around throughout the entire day. Morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s should only warm into the low-to-near mid-70s thanks to those strong winds pulling cooler air into the region. Northwest winds in the morning will be sustained between 15 and 20 MPH, gusting occasionally between 20 and 30 MPH, but late-morning and afternoon winds will be sustained between 25 and 35 MPH with gusts potentially between 40 and 50 MPH. The highest wind speeds should be in cities and towns closer to the Metroplex than Austin and also for more rural locations west of I-35. Take caution driving today on east-west highways, especially if you’re in a high profile vehicle, and be sure to anchor down or move anything that could easily be blown around outside your home. Wind speeds should be lower tomorrow but still fairly gusty. Winds Friday will be sustained between 15 and 20 MPH with gusts between 25 and 35 MPH. Sunshine stays present all day Friday too with morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s warming into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Strong winds Thursday and Friday will help to keep overnight temperatures from falling too far and will help to keep temperatures during the day a bit cooler than what they normally would be. When wind speeds drop Friday night and into Saturday, temperatures will tank overnight but warm up during the afternoon. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature morning lows dropping into the low-to-mid 40s however afternoon highs will be able to warm a bit above average into the mid-to-upper 70s! Winds will turn a bit breezy Sunday, gusting to near 20 MPH at times. One or potentially two cold fronts could move through next week. We’re confident in one of those fronts, arriving Wednesday, but the other one that may move through on Monday. We won’t be able to nail down specifics for a few more days, but we should start out the week early next week with highs in the mid-70s and overnight lows in the low-to-mid 50s. After the mid-week front moves through Wednesday, bringing with it a 40% chance of rain, temperatures should drop into the 40s for a string of days in the morning with highs only reaching the low-to-mid 60s. Exactly how cool it’ll get depends on a few different factors that won’t become clear until this weekend and early next week. There’s a chance high temperatures in some spots may stay in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.