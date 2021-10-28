Family member speaks out about children found abandoned with brother’s remains

HOUSTON (KTRK) – A family member is speaking out about a horrific case of abandonment in Texas where the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment along with three surviving siblings.

The mother, Gloria Williams, and her boyfriend, Brian Coulter, were charged in the case.

Meloday Robinson, the grandmother of the suspect’s daughter, has had custody of Gloria Williams’ third oldest child since the girl was 2 years old. She is now 13.

Robinson says Williams and her son were previously together for about three years.

At one point they all lived under her roof on Houston’s south side, including the now 15-year-old who made that dreadful 911 call on Sunday.

The teen revealed he and his two brothers had been living by themselves with the corpse of another brother for months while Williams and her boyfriend lived elsewhere.

“For you as a mother to watch somebody do that to your child, that’s not a mother. A mother doesn’t do that,” Robinson said.

She remembers the last time the kids and Williams were at her house. A photo taken four years ago show a life well before the boys’ nightmare began.

“That’s one of the questions everyone wants to know. Well, why did he wait so long? When somebody has scared you and has attacked you -- you watched this man kill your brother; you watched him break your other brother’s jaw, I’m afraid. I’d probably be afraid for my life too,” Robinson explained.

Coulter, who Robinson never met, is charged with murder, accused of beating 8-year-old Kendrick Lee to death around Thanksgiving in 2020.

Investigators say he and Williams left Kendrick’s body to rot under a blanket.

“This is not who we raised our son to be. Our hearts and prayers go out to those brave children,” Coulter’s family said in a statement. “Our relationship with Brian has been distant for years.”

Robinson says Williams always refused help from her family.

She is relieved for her granddaughter but hurts for her half brothers who weren’t as lucky.

“Our job as a mother is to protect our children. She failed that baby. She failed her kids, let me say that, in that area. She did not protect her children,” Williams said.

