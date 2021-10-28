McLennan County sheriff’s deputies looking for driver who fled from deputies

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a driver who fled from law enforcement officers Thursday morning.

News 10 has learned officers attempted to pull a vehicle over in Waco and the driver immediately fled, leading officers on a high-speed chase along I-35.

The sheriff’s office said pursuing officers eventually disengaged for public safety concerns.

Deputies were able to get a license plate number and a description of the suspect.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.