McLennan County sheriff’s deputies looking for driver who fled from deputies
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a driver who fled from law enforcement officers Thursday morning.
News 10 has learned officers attempted to pull a vehicle over in Waco and the driver immediately fled, leading officers on a high-speed chase along I-35.
The sheriff’s office said pursuing officers eventually disengaged for public safety concerns.
Deputies were able to get a license plate number and a description of the suspect.
No further information is available.
