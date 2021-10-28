NAACP tells professional athletes to avoid moving to Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) on Thursday sent a letter to unions representing professional athletes in the United States urging its free agents to reconsider signing contracts with teams in the state of Texas.

The NAACP said the letter was sent to the unions after Texas Governor Greg Abbott “approved new political maps that dilute the political power of communities of color.”

Abbott on Monday approved new political maps for Texas’ congressional, legislative and State Board of Education districts.

Democrats and critics of the newly-redrawn political districts argue the maps were drawn to keep Texas Republicans by diminishing the electoral power of minorities even as new census figures show people of color are fueling the Lone Star State’s population growth.

According to the Texas Tribune, State Sen. Joan Huffman, the Houston Republican who led the redistricting process in the Texas Senate, said in a public meeting lawmakers had drawn the maps “race blind” and had “not looked at any racial data” during the redistricting the process.

The letter sent to the unions on Thursday was signed by NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and NAACP Texas President Gary Bledsoe.

“As we watch an incomprehensible assault on basic human rights unfold in Texas, we are simultaneously witnessing a threat to constitutional guarantees for women, children and marginalized communities,” the letter states.

“Over the past few months, legislators in Texas have passed archaic policies, disguised as laws, that directly violate privacy rights and a woman’s freedom to choose, restrict access to free and fair elections for Black and brown voters, and increase the risk of contracting coronavirus. If you are a woman, avoid Texas. If you are Black, avoid Texas. If you want to lower your chances of dying from coronavirus, avoid Texas.”

“Professional athletes serve as some of our country’s greatest role models and we need them to join us to fight for democracy,” said Johnson.

“In the absence of federal action, advocates in Texas must stand together and use all of the tools at their disposal to ensure that basic human rights are delivered to the people of Texas. We must fight for our Constitution and the freedoms that it guarantees to all Americans,” said Bledsoe.

