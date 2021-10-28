Advertisement

Outages persist after nor’easter batters New England

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Utility crews worked Thursday to restore power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in New England after a nor’easter battered the coast with hurricane-force wind gusts.

More than 300,000 customers lacked service Thursday morning, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported. Hundreds more outages were reported in Rhode Island.

It could be a matter of days before power is fully restored in some areas of southeastern Massachusetts, utilities said.

The strongest gust of the storm was recorded at 94 mph (151 mph) on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, officials said.

Some schools in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island canceled classes Thursday as cleanup continued and residents tallied the damage.

In Quincy, Massachusetts, the storm blew the roof off a apartment complex, forcing the occupants of 12 units to stay in a hotel, WBZ News Radio reported. In nearby Weymouth, the Red Cross opened a shelter for residents who lost power.

In New Jersey, one driver was killed and another injured in Morris Township when a tree limb fell. Authorities in New York also recovered the body of a kayaker who disappeared Tuesday off Long Island.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deotis Gray, 24, charged with murder, has been jailed on a $1-million bond.
Suspect in trail ride party shooting captured, charged with murder
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings
Tuesday was the 'diaper cutting' ceremony for Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell's new Hello Bello...
Hello Bello diaper factory opening draws celebs to Waco
Michael Shane Blundell, 46, of Bullard, is charged with invasive visual recording. He was...
East Texas medical employer accused of recording woman changing in bathroom
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly

Latest News

FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden at Capitol to pitch $1.75T agenda, unite Democrats
Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.
Celebrate! It’s National Chocolate Day
FILE - Ariel Jones, a United Parcel Service human resources intern, hands an applicant an...
US economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID
FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, Julian Assange greets supporters outside the...
Lawyer: US promises over Assange extradition not enough