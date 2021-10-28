Silobration brings tourists to Waco, bringing much needed business

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Sixth Annual “Silobration” is back after kicking off Thursday.

A windy day didn’t stop lines of cars and people filing into Downtown Waco from all over the county.

“We love Chip and Joanna and their show,” a group of women from Missouri said.

“We love their products. It’s beautiful.”

People come out to enjoy live music, food, and dozens of vendors.

Businesses owners say this boost in sales is needed as the pandemic has taken such a large toll.

“It’s good for all the restaurants and all the other businesses,” Jimmy Don Holmes of JDH Iron Designs said.

“People ask where they should go to and I try to tell them where to go to. We got a lot here to do in Waco.”

Holmes says Silobration brings new friends and new business.

“I’m just hoping that it will take off,” Reno Moreno of Temple said.

“Not only that but with the game they are having this weekend, it’s gonna go good.”

Moreno says he wishes Central Texas would hold these types of events more often to showcase what the area has to offer and help out the economy more than one weekend.

“If they had more of these events, this thing could boom bigger than Texas and Waco ever thought it could,” Moreno said.

Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau says September already proved to have a big boost in tourism and business and October seems to be following the trend with events like Silobration.

Silobration continues Friday and Saturday with an even bigger turnout expected.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.