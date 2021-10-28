Advertisement

Silobration brings tourists to Waco, bringing much needed business

Silobration hosted in Waco
Silobration hosted in Waco(KWTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Sixth Annual “Silobration” is back after kicking off Thursday.

A windy day didn’t stop lines of cars and people filing into Downtown Waco from all over the county.

“We love Chip and Joanna and their show,” a group of women from Missouri said.

“We love their products. It’s beautiful.”

People come out to enjoy live music, food, and dozens of vendors.

Businesses owners say this boost in sales is needed as the pandemic has taken such a large toll.

“It’s good for all the restaurants and all the other businesses,” Jimmy Don Holmes of JDH Iron Designs said.

“People ask where they should go to and I try to tell them where to go to. We got a lot here to do in Waco.”

Holmes says Silobration brings new friends and new business.

“I’m just hoping that it will take off,” Reno Moreno of Temple said.

“Not only that but with the game they are having this weekend, it’s gonna go good.”

Moreno says he wishes Central Texas would hold these types of events more often to showcase what the area has to offer and help out the economy more than one weekend.

“If they had more of these events, this thing could boom bigger than Texas and Waco ever thought it could,” Moreno said.

Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau says September already proved to have a big boost in tourism and business and October seems to be following the trend with events like Silobration.

Silobration continues Friday and Saturday with an even bigger turnout expected.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deotis Gray, 24, charged with murder, has been jailed on a $1-million bond.
Suspect in trail ride party shooting captured, charged with murder
File Graphic
Brazos Valley students charged after forcibly removing student’s clothing, documents say
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings
Tuesday was the 'diaper cutting' ceremony for Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell's new Hello Bello...
Hello Bello diaper factory opening draws celebs to Waco
Michael Shane Blundell, 46, of Bullard, is charged with invasive visual recording. He was...
East Texas medical employer accused of recording woman changing in bathroom

Latest News

NAACP tells professional athletes to avoid moving to Texas
Jose Cruz Rodriguez, Jr., 23, was found dead around 2 a.m. August 12 in the parking lot of his...
Family of Waco UPS worker who died on the job files wrongful death lawsuit
Texas national guard
Texas National Guard cuts benefits budget to afford border mission
Charity Champions: Legacy Family Ministries strengthens Central Texas couples
Charity Champions: Legacy Family Ministries strengthens Central Texas couples