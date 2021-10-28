TCEQ leaves Killeen boil water notice in place

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has informed the City of Killeen it will not lift the city-wide boil water notice Wednesday night, as had been anticipated.

The decision on whether to lift the citywide notice is pending “additional monitoring of select samples,” the city said.

The city has been under a boil water notice since October 19 after its daily and quarterly testing found chlorine residuals below TCEQ guidelines in samples taken from six of nine sites.

