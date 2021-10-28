Advertisement

TCEQ leaves Killeen boil water notice in place

Lab says additional monitoring needed
File Graphic
File Graphic(Associated Press Graphic)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has informed the City of Killeen it will not lift the city-wide boil water notice Wednesday night, as had been anticipated.

The decision on whether to lift the citywide notice is pending “additional monitoring of select samples,” the city said.

The city has been under a boil water notice since October 19 after its daily and quarterly testing found chlorine residuals below TCEQ guidelines in samples taken from six of nine sites.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man who was runover and shot over the weekend in Waco during what’s known as a ‘trail ride...
Death at Central Texas trail riding party shines spotlight on violence, need for change
Deotis Gray, 24, charged with murder, has been jailed on a $1-million bond.
Suspect in trail ride party shooting captured, charged with murder
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings
The Waco Police Department asked for the public’s help to find the parents or guardians of a...
Waco Police locate mother of boy found wandering near local school

Latest News

Central Texas woman pushing awareness for the Deaf community
Central Texas woman pushing awareness for the Deaf community
McDonald's in Marlin, TX
Central Texas woman who is deaf says McDonald’s employees mocked her disability
The Texas National Guard is massively increasing resources and troops at the U.S.-Mexico...
Texas National Guard cuts benefits budget to afford border mission
c
Four Caldwell High School students arrested for incident on school bus