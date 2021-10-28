Advertisement

TCEQ lifts Killeen boil water notice in eastern parts of city

Lab says additional monitoring needed
File Graphic
File Graphic(Associated Press Graphic)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The boil water notice was lifted in eastern parts of Killeen Wednesday morning, after approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

This comes after the first set of lab samples returned after a 24-hour testing process.

On Tuesday, the TCEQ informed the City of Killeen that it would not lift the city-wide boil water notice Wednesday night, as had been anticipated.

Now, Killeen is sending more samples to the lab for testing, depending on where homes and businesses are located in the pressure plane. In a color-coded map of the city, the green portion shows the lower pressure plane, where the boil order has been lifted.

The green portion of this map of Killeen shows the lower pressure plane, where the boil water...
The green portion of this map of Killeen shows the lower pressure plane, where the boil water notice has been lifted.(Courtesy City of Killeen)

If residents have questions, they can search for their address on the form on the city’s website to see if they are still under the notice.

The decision on whether to lift the citywide notice is pending “additional monitoring of select samples,” the city said. The Department of Public Works will continue to gather samples to continue the 24-hour testing process. The boil water notice can’t be lifted until the lab finds the samples acceptable, per state law.

The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District is still working on chlorine conversion across the locations it services, including Belton, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Fort Hood until Nov. 21. Until that process is finished, people may see taste and odor changes in their water.

The city has been under a boil water notice since October 19 after its daily and quarterly testing found chlorine residuals below TCEQ guidelines in samples taken from six of nine sites.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deotis Gray, 24, charged with murder, has been jailed on a $1-million bond.
Suspect in trail ride party shooting captured, charged with murder
The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment has been...
Texas mother, boyfriend charged in case of boy’s decomposing body and abandoned siblings
Tuesday was the 'diaper cutting' ceremony for Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell's new Hello Bello...
Hello Bello diaper factory opening draws celebs to Waco
Michael Shane Blundell, 46, of Bullard, is charged with invasive visual recording. He was...
East Texas medical employer accused of recording woman changing in bathroom
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly

Latest News

A police car.
McLennan County sheriff’s deputies looking for driver who fled from deputies
Central Texas woman pushing awareness for the Deaf community
Central Texas woman pushing awareness for the Deaf community
McDonald's in Marlin, TX
Central Texas woman who is deaf says McDonald’s employees mocked her disability
The Texas National Guard is massively increasing resources and troops at the U.S.-Mexico...
Texas National Guard cuts benefits budget to afford border mission