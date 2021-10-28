TCEQ lifts Killeen boil water notice in eastern parts of city

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The boil water notice was lifted in eastern parts of Killeen Wednesday morning, after approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

This comes after the first set of lab samples returned after a 24-hour testing process.

On Tuesday, the TCEQ informed the City of Killeen that it would not lift the city-wide boil water notice Wednesday night, as had been anticipated.

Now, Killeen is sending more samples to the lab for testing, depending on where homes and businesses are located in the pressure plane. In a color-coded map of the city, the green portion shows the lower pressure plane, where the boil order has been lifted.

The green portion of this map of Killeen shows the lower pressure plane, where the boil water notice has been lifted. (Courtesy City of Killeen)

If residents have questions, they can search for their address on the form on the city’s website to see if they are still under the notice.

The decision on whether to lift the citywide notice is pending “additional monitoring of select samples,” the city said. The Department of Public Works will continue to gather samples to continue the 24-hour testing process. The boil water notice can’t be lifted until the lab finds the samples acceptable, per state law.

The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District is still working on chlorine conversion across the locations it services, including Belton, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Fort Hood until Nov. 21. Until that process is finished, people may see taste and odor changes in their water.

The city has been under a boil water notice since October 19 after its daily and quarterly testing found chlorine residuals below TCEQ guidelines in samples taken from six of nine sites.

