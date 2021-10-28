Advertisement

Texas National Guard cuts benefits budget to afford border mission

The Texas National Guard is massively increasing resources and troops at the U.S.-Mexico...
The Texas National Guard is massively increasing resources and troops at the U.S.-Mexico border, but it’s coming at a price. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mark Otte)(Sgt. Mark Otte | Texas Military Department)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas National Guard is massively increasing resources and troops at the U.S.-Mexico border, but it’s coming at a price.

The state cut its tuition assistance budget in half to comply with a state mandated budget reduction.

Army and National Guard Veteran Jeffrey Yarvis says the educational benefits that help enlisted service members can play a factor in recruiting, but the state’s recent cuts could turn them to other branches.

“If you’re a full-time student or a parent trying to raise kids and do this part-time, maybe this wouldn’t be very appealing,” he said.

“So, it really depends on how they want to characterize their service.”

To afford more resources towards Operation Lone Star, they cut the $3 million budget by 54%. That means there’s only $1.4 million to use in benefits, with only enough money to make around $1,000 awards to more than 20,000 troops.

Originally, soldiers were seeing around $4,500 per semester. However, some business experts like Ankita Singhvi says this change may not last very long.

“They could increase the hourly pay of the workers,” she said.

“It sounds like they don’t have the money to keep the benefits going, but they do have enough to pay everyone a little bit more. That could keep them motivated.”

Regardless, Yarvis says returning the benefits would be in the best interest of the Texas National Guard moving forward.

“It would really be extraordinary for me to see this become a permanent thing,” he said.

“Maybe the leadership is thinking if they’re willing to risk this for an operational priority, then when they satisfy the mission, they’ll go back and reevaluate providing the benefits.”

The Texas Military Department reports that it will continue to assess and advocate for benefit programs as it prepares requests for the next legislative session.

