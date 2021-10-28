Thousands of Central Texas ranchers are ordering these signs to protect themselves from animal accidents

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Farmers and ranchers now have extra liability protection from people working with livestock on their property who might sue them if something bad happens.

During the last legislative session in May, state lawmakers updated the Farm Anima Liability Act (FALA), which has been around since 1995, to broaden the spectrum of protection for farmers and ranchers.

“The act started with equine operations needing to limit their liability because horses are unpredictable animals and accidents happen, it then got expanded to livestock and rodeo shows for similar reasons,” said Billy Howe, Associate Director of Government Affairs for the Texas Farm Bureau. “Now the legislature has expanded it to where it does include livestock producers and their relationship with employees or contractors who may be helping them load animals, move animals, doctor animals, what have you.”

Kurt McMillan has been ranching his whole life.

While he’s never experienced any serious injuries on the job, he’s had friends and family who have, so he knows there’s always a risk.

”Anything can go wrong,” said McMillan.

McMillan has about 100 head of cattle in Bosque County, and a few times a year, those cattle need to be worked.

However, he can’t do it alone.

“I have family members and friends that come and help, and God forbid if something were to happen and someone get hurt, no one wants that, and we try to prevent that, but working with live animals, with large animals, those things can happen,” said McMillan. “You have more people that you’re bringing in to help you work those cattle, and so there’s a big liability.”

All it would take is one horn or hoof for someone to get injured, and it could hurt him, too.

“While it would be terrible if anyone ever got injured or killed, it would be devastating to that landowner, it would probably put them out of business immediately,” said McMillan. “It’s a big problem, producers, famers and ranchers work on really small margins, so having that assurance from the FALA is important for some protection and peace of mind.”

Howe says there haven’t been a lot of these types of death of injury cases, but there’s been a few, and when they do happen, they’re often devastating.

“They involved someone trying to get millions and millions of dollars in an award, and obviously that would bankrupt just about any rancher that I know of,” said Howe.

As of Sept. 1, the new FALA language has been put on signs for Texas farmers and ranchers to post on their property to help protect them if and when unusual accidents do occur during day-to-day activities.

“It’s a high liability business, you’re dealing with these animals and they’re unpredictable,” said Howe. “There’s just that inherent risk there, and it’s important for the law to recognize that and provide some protection because it’s not that the farmer or rancher is being negligent in any shape or form, it’s just the nature of farming and ranching and dealing with unpredictable animals.”

To get the FALA protection, livestock producers need to post the signs on corrals, stables and arenas.

“It’s a broad spectrum kind of coverage, it helps almost everyone in the state who would have livestock,” said McMillan. “Something you do have to do, you have to put the signs up in general working areas.”

McMillan has three signs posted--something he says is important to protect not just him, but the future of agriculture.

“Our big push is to get younger people involved, and to get them involved they have them come out, see what we do, help, but with that, with that inexperience, with just the handling of any type of livestock, there’s that inherent risk, and so you kind of have a clash of landowners and producers not knowing if they want to allow that, and so it kind of prevents people from learning and new people from coming up,” said McMillan. “So this is a step in the direction of helping that out.”

The signs do not protect farmers and ranchers from negligence.

“The law does not absolve the farmer or rancher from negligence or putting someone in a dangerous situation that they shouldn’t’ be put into, it doesn’t mean you’re never liable for anything you do,” said Howe. “If you knew the animal was dangerous and you knowingly put someone in a situation where they could be hurt, those types of situations aren’t’ going to be covered under this law.”

According to a TFB spokesman, about 10,000 of the new FALA signs have been ordered so far.

“Some county farm bureaus have tried to help meet the demand by buying up large orders from the online store to have in their office,” said Howe.

Howe said those interested should check with their county farm bureau office.

As of Tuesday, the Bosque County office had the FALA signs in stock.