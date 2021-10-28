WINDY This Evening with Another Breezy Day Ahead

The Wind Advisory lasts through 7pm, so you can expect wind gusts to stay around 45-55mph until then. Winds start backing off after sunset, dropping to around 10-20mph going through the night. Temperatures will drop quickly as the winds drop, with overnight temperatures in the mid 50′s and morning lows in the upper 40′s.

We’ll have a light breeze Friday morning, but winds pick up again going through the afternoon. They won’t be as high as what we’ve had today, as gusts will only be around 30-35mph. Highs will stay around 70° because of this. Winds back off by the time the football games start, but you’ll want to bring a light jacket as temperatures cool quickly during the games. Kickoff we’ll be in the low 60′s, with temperatures in the mid 50′s to end the games. Winds stay mild going through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70′s. Rain chances return mid-week when another cold front moves through.

