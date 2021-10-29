Another blustery day today but winds drop off this evening

Thursday’s exceptionally gusty winds, with peak gusts between 40 and 55 MPH, are largely over but the massive upper-level storm system responsible for those winds is still close enough to our area to bring another day of breezy winds. We don’t have a wind advisory in effect today, but winds remain elevated. Sustained winds this morning and afternoon will be between 20 and 30 MPH with gusts between 35 and 40 MPH. Temperatures will once again be on the cooler side of things. We’ll kick off the morning with lows dropping into the low-to-mid 50s and will warm up steadily with the sunshine around. Midday temperatures will reach the mid-60s while late-day highs should reach the upper 60s and low 70s! Today’s gusty winds will subside shortly after sunset this evening allowing temperatures to quickly drop. If you’re looking forward to Friday night football or any other evening activities, expect temperatures to tumble. We’re expecting to fall into the low 50s by midnight with low-to-mid 40s by daybreak Saturday. Winds will THANKFULLY be much lower Saturday and Sunday allowing for chilly mornings but mild-to-warm afternoons. Skies stay sunny with Saturday’s highs reaching the mid-70s and then climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s Sunday.

We’re expecting another big change in the weather next week. We should start out the week in the mid-to-upper 70s Monday and Tuesday with morning lows in the mid-50s, however a cold front arriving potentially during the day Wednesday should bring us about a 40% rain chance with tumbling temperatures. Through the later part of the week, highs should stay stuck in the 60s, potentially even in the upper 50s Thursday, with morning lows dropping into the 40s. Forecast models are hinting that a large storm system could develop over the Central/Southern Plains next weekend. Uncertainty is extremely high so keep checking back in with us. However, a storm system developing in this general area this time of year could bring a fair amount of rain and potentially strong storms.

