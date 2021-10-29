Advertisement

Beautiful Weekend, with Less Wind!!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
It’s been another windy day across Central Texas, but the winds will die down dramatically after sunset. Winds will likely only be around 5-10 mph through the evening and overnight hours. The combination of clear skies, dry air, and light winds will lead to a chilly start to your Saturday morning. We will be in the low 40s in most areas Saturday morning, with a few upper 30s possible. It will be sunny and nice for both Saturday and Sunday. It also looks to shape up as a very nice evening for Halloween Trick-or-Treating on Sunday

We’re expecting another big change in the weather next week. We should start out the week in the mid-to-upper 70s Monday and Tuesday with morning lows in the mid-50s, however a cold front arriving potentially during the day Wednesday should bring us about a 40% rain chance with tumbling temperatures. Through the later part of the week, highs should stay stuck in the 60s, potentially even in the upper 50s Thursday, with morning lows dropping into the 40s. Forecast models are hinting that a large storm system could develop over the Central/Southern Plains next weekend. Uncertainty is extremely high so keep checking back in with us.

