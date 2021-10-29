Advertisement

Central Texas Restaurant Report Card: 10.28.21

By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

The McDonald’s at 4503 North IH-35 in Lacy Lakeview got an 80 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, there was a black mold-like substance on the drive-thru ice bin and bulk ice machine.

The juice machine had some problems as well with dried, encrusted juice inside the empty tubing, and black stuff on the machine itself.

An employee was seen wiping sweat from their forehead and then continue to handle the fries without washing their hands properly.

The report states employees were using their bare hands.

Those fries had to be thrown out.

Another worker with fake, polished nails was seen making drinks with no gloves on.

This place needed a re-inspection.

_______

Sonic Drive-In at 1515 North IH-35 in Bellmead got a 92 on a recent inspection.

According to the report, pink slime was found on the soda nozzles.

There were broken and cracked containers, and dead insects on the floor under the storage racks and inside an employee’s beverage container.

This violation was listed twice on the report.

Sonic needed a detailed cleaning but no re-inspection.

______

Subway at 1805 South W.S. Young Drive in Killeen got a 95 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, two boxes of unsweetened apple sauce were left on the floor in the cooler which was dirty.

Also, an accident waiting to happen, there was ice all over the walk-in freezer floor.

_______

This week’s Clean Plate Award Winner goes to Tropical Smoothie Café at 300 East Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.

This place serves more than just smoothies.

It has flatbreads, quesadillas, salads, and sandwiches.

One favorite is the Caribbean jerk chicken wrap along with the Jetty Punch or Sunrise/Sunset smoothies.

Some say it will get you right.

