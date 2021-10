WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Chilton’s Ashton Chandler.

Ashton is a three sport athlete that spends half of his day at trade school, and the other half at high school.

Ashton is also very involved in his church and community, always making time for those in need.

