Fallen Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy honored in Washington D.C.

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - 491 fallen officers were honored in Washington D.C. during National Police Week where departments and families remembered those who are no longer with us.

Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Jones was among the names recognized.

Deputy Jones was killed in a tragic accident on October 11, 2019 when a car hydroplaned and he was hit while helping a stranded driver on the side of State Highway 6 in Riesel.

On the anniversary of his death, nearly to the day, his parents were able to make a trip to Washington D.C. and joined hundreds of families mourning the loss of other fallen law enforcement officers.

“Just meeting other people, parents, and moms and dads that are going through the same thing that we are,” Debbie Jones, Matt’s mother, said.

Debbie says she was able to open up about his death with the other families, attend grief sessions, light a candle for him at vigils and see his name carved into the memorial wall.

“That wall is so beautiful and it’s so quiet, serene, and calm,” Debbie said.

“It gave us a calmness.”

They were also able to find a piece of home in D.C. when they found out the honor guard paired with them came from McLennan County.

“Michael Sine, he was our escort,” Debbie said.

“Just supportive to know that when I met him and he said, ‘You know we were at Matt’s services.’ I did not know. That was fate that God put him in our lives.”

She says they walked away from this trip feeling the support of each person they met.

“I felt peace afterwards,” Debbie said.

Also walking away with a new purpose.

“Matt loved helping people,” Debbie said.

“We want to carry his legacy on. We want to help people, get involved more with volunteering with groups and survivors too. I want to help more with the COPS program.”

They say they will now honor Matt by continuing to give to others.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.