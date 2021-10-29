Jimmy Davis receives the Champions of Christian Service Award

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jimmy Davis has been a volunteer with CareNet Pregnancy Center since 20-19.

The organization provides mothers of unplanned pregnancies with counseling, parent education, and medical services.

Jimmy, who retired from the Telecommunications industry after more than 30 years said his involvement started when his wife met the executive director, Deborah McGregor who talked about needing some help.

“Those two ladies met. Deborah said something one day about needing a guy with a truck to come help out with some stuff. That’s why I came over. I like volunteering at “CareNet because they literally save lives.”

He spoke.

So now, Jimmy starts his Thursday mornings at Caritas of Waco (another local organization that’s devoted to helping the poor) picking up pallets of diapers.

He loads them into his pick-up truck and takes them to CareNet, which then distributes them to the mommies.

Lexi Olson, the boutique coordinator for CareNet explained, “He’s back and forth all the time. It’s nice to have a man’s strength around here. We need that sometimes. He’s been such a blessing to us and having his help has been a gift.”

Such a gift that his service was recognized at Mission Waco’s annual awards breakfast earlier this week.

Those who know him describe Jimmy an humble man.

When asked how he felt about being honored for his service he said he didn’t like it.

" I don’t do it for that at all. I was really surprised to hear about this. Again, I do it because I like working with these folks and I care about what they are doing. It’s not about the award at all.”

Perhaps, it’s the sentiment that makes Jimmy Davis one of this year’s Champions of Christian Service.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.