Killeen lifts Boil Water Notice throughout entire city after more than a week

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -The City of Killeen has received approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to lift the city-wide boil water notice (BWN) for the entire city after lab samples returned from processing.

On Oct. 28, the TCEQ approved lifting the Boil Water Notice in the Lower Pressure Plane only, which is the eastern portion of the city that includes nearly 35,000 customers.

Killeen has been under a Boil Water Notice since Oct. 19, following water samples taken from six sites indicating chlorine residuals below TCEQ guidelines.

“The health and safety of our citizens has always been a top priority,” Mayor Jose Segarra said. “We understand this has been an inconvenience for many, but our crews have done everything in their power to work with TCEQ and WCID and come to a resolution. We have plans in place to prevent a similar situation in the future and we truly appreciate everyone’s patience.”

On Oct. 26, our Public Works team announced an after-action plan as a way forward to prevent an incident like this in the future. It includes the TCEQ providing extensive training for WCID and its customers regarding chloramine treatment, nitrification and nitrification action plans; as well as installation of chlorine booster stations throughout the distribution system, heightened standards, alerts and scheduled chlorine conversions.

The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District (WCID) is still performing its chlorine conversion across all areas it services, including Belton, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and the Fort Hood Military Reservation until Nov. 21. WCID says that during this time, customers in all areas may experience taste and odor changes associated with temporary chlorine disinfectant conversion.

The daily testing reports for October 2021, as well as our quarterly results, have been posted to the city’s website at https://www.killeentexas.gov/294/Public-Works .

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.